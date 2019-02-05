Senate President Vicente Sotto III said on Monday that the government may be running on a reenacted budget until July if the proposed 2019 budget is not passed on Wednesday.

"It will be reenacted if the budget will not be passed by the time that Congress takes a break for election period until July. In July with the new House leadership we can come up with a compromise on the budget so there will be no problems in the executive department," Sotto said.

However, Sotto explained it is only a "possible scenario if they will not reach to an agreement by Wednesday" before Congress adjourns.

Sotto said he believes the government will be able to continue its services even if it runs on a reenacted budget.

"I believe that the executive department might be able to do legal means to be able to continue services of government even though it's reenacted," he said.

Sotto also assured that the Senate will stand with its institutional amendments.

"As far as the Senate is concerned, we stand on the institutional amendments. These are necessary amendments for the continuing of the health services," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS