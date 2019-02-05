Malacanang refused on Monday to give in to the demand of Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., chair of the House appropriations committee, to submit a report of the 2018 savings before coming out with a bicameral report for the proposed 2019 budget.

In a text message to reporters, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said that President Rodrigo Duterte is "dismayed" over the delay in the passage of the proposed P3.757 trillion budget.

"I don't think reporting of 2018 savings is a prerequisite (in the passage of the budget)," he said.

He said that the ball is in the hands of the legislators.

"The last time I talked with (Budget) Sec. (Benjamin) Diokno he said he will just wait for the enrolled copy of the budget bill," Medialdea said.

Andaya warned there would be no bicameral report for the 2019 budget if the Department of Budget and Mangement would not submit a report on the government savings in 2018.

"He (Duterte) is aware and I am sure he is dismayed at the legislators' inaction which will delay his infrastructure projects," Medialdea said. Celerina Monte/DMS