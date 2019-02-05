President Rodrigo Duterte has extended his greetings to the Chinese-Filipino community in celebrating the Lunar New Year.

In a message released on Monday, Duterte expressed hope that this New Year brings inspiration and more achievements for the Chinese-Filipino community and the entire nation.

"The friendship and cooperation forged between the Philippines and China have not only led to greater prosperity and economic growth for both our nations, but also gave rise to a unique culture that is nurtured by harmony amidst diversity," he said.

"Together, let us cultivate the values and ideals that fuel our strong resolve to usher in a period of greater peace and understanding as we rise higher above the challenges ahead," he added.

February 5 is a special non-working holiday in the country to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Celerina Monte/DMS