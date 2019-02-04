Acting Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is not in favor of the city being declared as an election hotpot after the killing of Barangay Bangong Silangan chairperson Crisell Beltran and her driver Melchor Salita Wednesday morning.

In a press conference Sunday, Belmonte said "I don't think Quezon City should be declared as an election hotspot since the case was not yet declared as an election-related crime."

Beltran was running for the second congressional district in Quezon City for the 2019 elections.

National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said in the same press conference that the police is still investigating the case.

"It happened during the election period that's why the running assumption for me is that it is an election related incident. But for the motive, we cannot establish yet if it is related to politics, work, or personal life," Eleazar said

Following the death of Baltran, Bagong Henerasyon partyliSt Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy called for declaring Quezon City as an election hotspot.

Dy, the assistant House majority leader, said the request was made considering the increase in election-related violence in the country. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS