Congress will try to ratify this year’s P3.757-trillion national budget with lawmakers’ agreement to itemize all the P200-billion insertions before adjourning this week for the 2019 election campaign.

“We agreed to ratify the national budget this Wednesday,” said Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., chair of the House committee on appropriations and head of the House contingent in the bicameral conference committee, in a statement Sunday.

The bicameral committee decided last Wednesday to cap of lawmakers’ realignments at P200-billion from initial P50-billion with an agreement to disclose their respective amendments.

Andaya said the bicam has been working on the source or identification of the P200-billion realignments in the national budget and beneficiaries of the adjustments.