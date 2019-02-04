Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents seized an estimated P1.9 billion worth of shabu at a warehouse in Tanza, Cavite where two alleged Chinese were killed in a shootout on Sunday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said 274 kilos of shabu were in blue plastic bags and hidden inside boxes at the warehouse along Antero Soriano Highway in Barangay Amaya I.

“This operation started with a tip from a confidential informant,” Aquino said in a phone interview.

Two Chinese nationals armed with handguns of of unknown caliber allegedly traded gunshots with PDEA agents posing as drug buyers around 4 p.m.

Aquino said the suspects were named Vincent Du Lim and Hong Li Wen, residents of Fujian, China based on their passports.

Citing intelligence reports, Aquino said a drug syndicate smuggled the drugs using a ship that landed somewhere in the Ilocos region.

The contraband was picked up by other members on board smaller vessels and transported it to Cavite. DMS