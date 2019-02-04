Police arrested four suspects who behind the killing of Quezon City congressional candidate Crisell Beltran and her driver Melchor Salita last January 30.

In a press conference Sunday morning, National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar presented the four suspects.

Beltran, chairman of Barangay Bagong Silangan, and her driver were gunned down by assailants on a motorcycle at JP Rizal Street at 11:38 am

Eleazar said the suspects were Teofilo Formanes, a 48-year-old market inspector at Commonwealth Market; Ruel Juab, 38-year-old delivery boy; Orlando Juab, 32-year-old vendor; and Joppy Juab 28-year-old vendor.

Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City police director, said two more suspects involved in the crime, Warren Juab and Dutchboy Bello, are still at large.

Police arrested five cohorts of the alleged suspects, according to Esquivel

Eleazar said they are still trying to find out the mastermind and how the suspects planned and executed the killing.

"As to the mastermind, investigation is still ongoing. We are certain that the gunman and other perpetrators have been identified, four of them have been arrested. Follow up investigations should be done for us to find out the mastermind and the motive behind the killing," he said.

"We haven't solved the entire case We still have to dig up other pieces of evidence," he added.

Cases of murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms will be charged against the four. Joppy and Ruel Juab will also be charged with unlawful possession of explosives, direct assault, resistance and disobedience to an agent of person in authority. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS