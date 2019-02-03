A policeman and a male suspect involved in an alleged heated argument both died after shooting each other in Cavite City on Friday night.

Police Officer 1 Joseph Tan, an intelligence operative of Cavite City Police Office, was conducting security surveillance during a basketball league at Montano Hall in Barangay 41 Caridad when his attention was called by a youth regarding the suspect, identified as Musanip Palao, who was allegedly creating a trouble, said investigator Senior Police Officer 1 Jonathan Baclas.

"Tan followed the suspect outside (the gym) and they had a heated argument which was followed by a shooting incident," he said.

"The suspect shot the victim hitting different parts of his body while the victim retaliated hitting also the suspect," he added.

Tan was immediately rushed to Bautista Hospital but declared dead on arrival by the attending physician while the suspect also died in the incident, which took place at around 7:40pm.

Baclas said the Caliber 45 pistol used by the suspect was recovered during the investigation. Robina Asido/DMS