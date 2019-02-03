National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Guillermo Eleazar urged on Saturday the public to be vigilant despite having no confirmed security threat in Metro Manila.

"We don't have reliable or confirmed threat here in Metro Manila, but we still conduct precautionary and preventive measures to alert the police and at the same time make the public more vigilant," Eleazar said in a radio interview over dzBB.

Eleazar has sought for vigilance following the twin blasts in a cathedral in Jolo, Sulu on January 27, killing 22 people and injuring over a hundred others.

He said the police personnel have been conducting inspections in various places of convergence and key vital installations, such as terminal and transport hubs, places of worship, malls and other public events.

The NCRPO chief also said that he met with Muslim community leaders last Friday for a prayer rally.

According to him, the Muslim leaders assured their cooperation with the authority to keep peace in the area.

A unity prayer to be attended by leaders from different religious sectors will commence on Sunday, Eleazar said.

"They are reaching out to us and expressing their strongest condemnation in what happened at Mindanao. They are here to work honestly and avoid the conflict in Mindanao. That's why we promised that we won't allow those sympathizers and supporters of local terrorist groups to take advantage of the vulnerability of Muslim communities here," he explained.

At the same time, Eleazar said they have not monitored Indonesian terrorists in Metro Manila following Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano's pronouncements regarding the alleged Indonesian suicide bombers in Jolo.

"We are not monitoring anything like that but we continue our cooperation with different concerned agencies and intelligence community," Eleazar said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS