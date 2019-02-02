A policeman was killed in a buy-bust operation in Laguna on Friday morning.

Supt. Chitadel Gaoiran, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon) police spokesperson, said slain was PO3 Jennyson Serrano, 45, assigned at the Laguna provincial office.

She said Serrano was allegedly involved in illegal drug trade as pusher and protector in the 4th District of Laguna.

Gaoiran said the buy-bust operation was made in response to reports from concerned citizens.

“The neutralization of the said suspect was the result of report of concerned citizen and a thorough validation in support to the anti-illegal drug operation of the PNP,” she said.

Based on initial report, Serrano fired his gun against government operatives during the buy-bust operation in the vicinity of Sitio ilang-ilang Brgy. Bubukal, Sta Cruz around 8:30 am.

“Suspect sensed that he was dealing with an intelligence operative as police poseur buyer who managed to buy one piece medium (5 grams) heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu worth 7,000 pesos.

''This prompted him to draw his service firearm (cal 9mm) and fired at the (provincial Intelligence Branch / Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit) PIB/PDEU operatives. However, the operatives returned fire... and the latter sustained gunshot wounds,” said Gaoiran.

The operatives requested the provincial crime laboratory to process the scene.

Gaoiran said this “gives a stern warning to all involved in illegal drug business in Laguna the police are serious and relentless in its war on illegal drugs.” Robina Asido/DMS