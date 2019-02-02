Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has withdrawn from the senatorial race due to his health condition.

Roque, in an interview with reporters in Manila, said he went to the Commission on Elections to withdraw his certificate of candidacy.

"We've been forced to do this because we'd been confined (in the hospital) last Monday until yesterday," he said.

Roque said he underwent a "procedure" related to his cardiovascular disease. He refused to elaborate on the procedure.

While his doctor told him that campaigning would not cause his life, he said he was advised to rest.

Roque said his decision to withdraw from the senatorial race was "one of the saddest decisions if not the saddest decision" that he made. "I think God has other plans for me," he added.

Roque refused to say if he was open to go back to the government service, such as becoming the presidential spokesperson again.

"That's something that I could not comment because it’s really speculative. I think Secretary Sal(vador) Panelo is doing a very,very good job. I would even say he is probably the best spokesperson we’ve had," he said.

He said what he was sure of was to go back his law practice, which has been his life for 30 years.

"I am always supportive of the administration. Not necessarily to work with but I am very very supportive. I remain supportive of this administration," he added.

Based on surveys, Roque had never made it to the top 12 most preferred senatorial candidates for the May elections.

In a separate interview, Panelo wished Roque good health. "I'm sad to hear that (he's sick) and I wish him good health," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS