The death toll because of twin explosions in Jolo last Sunday has reached to 22, a military official confirmed on Friday.

Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman said:"On January 31, 2019, Thelma Villanueva, one of the blast victims admitted to Zamboanga City Medical Center, succumbed to death after her life support was removed with the consent of her family.''

“The remains of Villanueva will be brought by her family to Basilan,” he said.

Besana said the fatalities are broken down to six soldiers, one Coast Guard personnel, and 15 civilians.

He said a total of 101 victims were wounded. This includes 14 soldiers, two coast guard personnel, and 85 civilians. Robina Asido/DMS