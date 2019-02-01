Police are pursuing a man in his forties, slim build and fair skinned believed to be one of the suspects behind the ambush of a Quezon City congressional candidate and her driver.

Senior Insp. Rohaina Asalan, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Information officer, said Thursday a facial composite sketch of the suspect was released after eye witnesses were interviewed by investigators.

“Based from the description of one of the eyewitnesses, one of the suspects was described to be in his 40s, between 5’4” to 5’5” tall, slim build, fair complexioned, black hair and wore long sleeves, black jacket and long pants,” she said.

Asalan said Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City police director, announced that acting Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte offered a reward of five million pesos to those who can provide information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Barangay Bagong Silangan chairwoman Crisell Beltran, who is running as congressman in the 2nd district, and her driver Melchor Salita, were shot dead by four male suspects on board two motorcycles at JP Rizal street on Wednesday.

Asalan said also wounded were three minors and one adult who were sitting at the middle part of the vehicle.

Beltran was rushed to FEU Hospital but was declared dead at 12:25 pm. Salita was brought to Malvar General hospital but was declared dead on arrival at 12:30 pm. Robina Asido/DMS