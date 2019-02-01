Malacanang said on Thursday any planned reclamation in Manila Bay could benefit Filipinos.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo issued the statement after allegation from left-leaning lawmakers that the ongoing rehabilitation at Manila Bay was to pave way for the reclamation projects by some business groups, including President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign contributor Davao City-based businessman Dennis Uy.

"Not necessarily. When you clean up Manila Bay, certainly all of us will benefit. Now with respect to reclamation, even the government will benefit from that because if I understand correctly, 65-35 or 65 (percent) will be our share," said Panelo in a press briefing when asked if Manila Bay was being prepared for the reclamation project, with Uy as one of the beneficiaries.

"That will generate income to the government because of the sharing. And that will generate jobs because they will be establishing structures there," added Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

The establishment of companies at Manila Bay once it is reclaimed could also mean more jobs, he added.

Eight party-list congressmen, who signed a resolution calling for the suspension of the Manila Bay rehabilitation program, claimed government's move could be a prelude to 43 reclamation projects covering more than 32,000 hectares in the bay under the Build, Build, Build program.

They said the Pasay Harbor City joint venture involving Uy was among those projects to be built in the possible reclaimed area. Celerina Monte/DMS