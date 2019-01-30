A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessel arrived in Manila on Tuesday.

Captain Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Ikazuchi with two SH-60K patrol helicopters and 220 crew onboard arrived at South Harbor for a good ill visit that will last until Thursday.

“Philippine Navy (PN) delegates headed by Capt Mardonio Navarro, representative of the Flag Officer In Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a press briefing and health and security briefing aboard JS Ikazuchi,” Zata said.

He said the JMSDF contingent is led by the commander of Escort Division One, Capt. Ryoko Azuma.

Zata said in her speech, Azuma emphasized the purpose of their visit which “is to deepen the partnership with the Philippine Navy through various opportunities and interaction.”

“I believe that this visit will make a great contribution to the further strong relations between our two countries,” said Azuma.

Zata added that the visit “will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation of the two countries through naval diplomacy and camaraderie.”

According to Zata, the arrival of Ikazuchi serves as the “first visit of the JMSDF (vessel) this year and eighth time since 2016.”

“It is also the first time for JS Ikazuchi to visit the Philippines,” he noted.

Zata said among the activities of the JMSDF includes a courtesy call to the Philippine Navy, Flag Office in Command; pre-coordination meetings; reciprocal reception, and shipboard tour.

“A send-off ceremony with customary passing exercise will cap off their visit,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS