Three members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with government troops in Agusan del Norte on Sunday afternoon.

Major Ronald Putol, civil military operations officer of the 402nd Infantry Brigade, said the encounter between government troops and undetermined number of rebels happened at the vicinity of Sitio Patagon, Brgy Anticala, Butuan City around 1:30 pm.

Putol said troops were responding to reports from local populace about the presence of the rebels extorting from the people.

“Firefight lasted for about ten minutes after which the enemy scampered to different directions leaving three dead NPAs, one AK47 rifle, two M16 rifles and one M203 grenade launcher,” he said.

Putol said “the bodies are yet to be identified and will be turned-over to the brgy officials and Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel for identification and proper disposition.”

Following the clash Brig. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, 402nd Infantry Brigade commander, assures the military will intensify its operation against the rebels.

“There will be no let-up in our offensive operations against the communist terrorist. We will hit them and we will hit them hard,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS