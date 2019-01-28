At least 18 people were killed while 82 others were injured in the two explosions inside and outside a Catholic church in Jolo, Sulu on Sunday, military said.

The Western Mindanao Command, which has supervision over Sulu, said of the 18 killed, five were from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, one from the Philippine Coast Guard, and 12 were churchgoers.

In a statement, it said that 15 soldiers, two PCG members, and 65 civilians were injured in the blasts.

Westmincom spokesperson Col. Gerry Besana said the first explosion transpired around 8:15 am when the mass was about to start inside the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral in Barangay Walled City.

Besana said troops from 35th Infantry Battalion immediately responded upon hearing the blast but another explosion occurred in the parking area of the church.

“Upon hearing the blast, our troops immediately responded. A lot were injured and some died in the blast at the parking lot of the Cathedral,” Besana said in a radio interview.

The explosion came six days after the holding of the plebiscite on the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Sulu voted "no" on the BOL. However, it will continue to be part of the soon to be Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which will replace ARMM since its inclusion is based on the overall votes in the region. Majority of the residents in ARMM voted positively for the Bangsamoro law.

The military said it was still too early to say whether the explosions were connected with the BOL ratification.

“We are not discounting the risk or threats from peace spoilers like Abu Sayyaf Group and other affiliated terrorists but of course if we will relate it to BOL, it’s too early to conclude because first of all, our plebiscite is very peaceful in the province of Sulu. But of course, we can’t discount the probability… but we will rely on whatever outcome on our EOD (Explosive Division Ordnance) investigation,” Besana said.

Reports said communication and electricity lines were cut off after the explosions but Besana assured the public that the situation in Jolo was under control.

Westmincom said evacuation of casualties from Jolo to Zamboanga City through the air ambulance of the Philippine Air Force was ongoing.

Sulu voted “no” in the plebiscite last January 21. This is also where Moro National Liberation Front founder Nur Misuari came from.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said aside from identifying the perpetrators, they are also focusing on ensuring that the wounded were properly given medical attention.

“We are busy coordinating with different hospitals so that they will be prepared to receive those who were wounded. We are also giving attention to those who perished (in the blast),” Arevalo said in a radio interview.

The AFP condemned the “dastardly” attack on the civilians who were peacefully attending church services.

“We strongly condemn this treachery and commiserate with the families of the victims,” AFP Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal Jr. said in a statement.

Madrigal vowed that the military will pursue the criminals with the “full force” of the law to ensure that the victims of this injustice will be prosecuted and punished.

The military withheld the names of the casualties pending notification to their next of kin. Ella Dionisio/DMS