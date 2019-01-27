Seventy-six individuals have been approved to run for senator in the May 13 midterm elections.

This after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) released the certified list of candidates Saturday.

Making the list are those openly supported by President Rodrigo Duterte, namely Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Taguig Rep. Pia Cayetano, former PNP chief Bato dela Rosa, ex-presidential aide Bong Go, former MMDA chair Francis Tolentino, and singer Freddie Aguilar.

Also in the list are the eight opposition bets, namely Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano, Sen. Bam Aquino, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Marawi civic leader Samira Gutoc-Tomawis, former solicitor general Florin Hilbay, election lawyer Romy Macalintal, former senator Mar Roxas, and former Quezon Rep. Erin Ta?ada.

Re-electionist Senators Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, Koko Pimentel, and Grace Poe also made the list of bets.

Similarly in the list are former senators Bong Revilla, Juan Ponce Enrile, Jinggoy Estrada, Lito Lapid, and Serge Osme?a.

Other prominent names in the list are former DILG secretary Raffy Alunan, former Bayan Muna congressman Neri Colmenares, broadcast journalist Jiggy Manicad, Dr. Willie Ong, and former presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Independent candidates were also well represented as 30 bets without political parties were also included in the list.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez pointed 13 names in the list are still not assured of remaining there..

They are Albert Alba, Ernesto Ansula, Hussayin Arpa, Rizalito David, Angelo de Alban, Alexander Encarnacion, Geremy Geroy, William Iliw Iliw, Josefa Javelona, Norman Marquez, Rolando Merano, Frank Naval, and Eric Negapatan.

“Note that there are 13 names included in this list which are still pending finality. Should a certificate of finality be issued, these 13 names will be stricken off the list,” said Jimenez. DMS