One of the alleged Filipino suspects involved in raping and killing a student in Miho, Ibaraki in 2004 left the country on Thursday to surrender to Japanese authorities.

The Filipino suspect left Terminal 1 at the Ninoy Aquino international Airport at 5:45 pm escorted by Japanese authorities, police said.

He was said to have directly coordinated with the Japanese police for his surrender, thus the the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Immigration had no hand in this.

‘’ Not within our jurisdiction and scope,’’ an immigration official said.

According to Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group Director Joel Sabio Orduna, the Filipino went through the normal process as they don’t have jurisdiction to hold him.

“We don’t have jurisdiction over him if he is not a criminal here (in the Philippines),” Orduna told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

Last September 2017, authorities arrested one of the suspects. Another Filipino suspect is still at large in the Philippines.

The three were placed under the international wanted list and will face life imprisonment. Ella Dionisio/DMS