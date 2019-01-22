The plebiscite for the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) was generally ‘’very peaceful’’, a military spokesman said after voting ended Monday afternoon.

Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the event was very peaceful despite isolated incidents which cannot be directly attributed to the plebiscite.

“As of now since the voting has ended because it is 3 o’clock already so we're waiting for the final turnout, details from ground units. Generally it’s very peaceful, Of course, with some isolated issues that we cannot immediately attribute to the plebiscite. sometimes it’s just personal.. So far, everything is secured,” he said

Besana said isolated issues include lack of transportation that caused delay in the transport of election paraphernalia.

Major Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said there were no major security issues in his area of responsibility..

“Almost 90 percent of the polling precincts have closed, (and) the counting has started. There were no major security issue. Only the conflict among supporters were monitored, then the issue about interference of other sectors but we were able to address this,” he said.

Sobejana said no casualties were recorded in his area during the poll.

“Zero casualties, I do not see any violent events to happen, but our security operation continued,” he said.

Besana said there were more than 18,000 soldiers and policemen deployed to secure the BOL plebiscite in the provinces of Maguindanao, Sulu, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, and Tawi-Tawi under the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and North Cotabato; and in the cities of Cotabato and Isabela. Robina Asido/DMS