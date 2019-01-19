A Japanese and his female companion were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City on Thursday.

Chief Supt. Emmanuel Luis Licup, Zamboanga regional police director, said the Japanese suspect was 59 years old and a resident of Divisoria while his companion was a 49-year-old woman.

An initial report said Drugs Enforcement Unit of Zamboanga Police City- Station 6 conducted a buy-bust operation around 11:05pm in the residence of the womanb located at Don Toribio St., Tetuan.

According to the Zamboanga regional police office, the woman was the target of the operation.

“It just happened the Japanese visited the woman when they conducted operation,” said an official who requested anonymity.

Authorities confiscated four sachets of suspected shabu and 200 pesos as marked money. They are now at Philippine National Police (PNP) crime laboratory for examination.

The suspects denied being in a relationship and involved in illegal drugs.

According to the official, the Japanese will face charges of possession of dangerous drugs which is bailable.

They are detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 6. Ella Dionisio/DMS