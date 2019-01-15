Charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives Filed against National Democratic Front (NDF)

consultant Rafael Baylosis and his companion were dismissed on Tuesday by a Quezon City court.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 100 ordered the release of Baylosis and Guillermo Roque from

detention unless arrested for some other cause. The court also released a P120 thousand cash bond posted by Roque.

The verdict was made after Presiding Judge Editha Mina-Aguba granted the demurrer to evidence filed by Baylosis and Roque.

Baylosis and Roque were arrested at Aurora Boulevard, corner Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City, in January 2018 after police allegedly confiscated guns, ammunition and hand grenade. He was the first peace consultant arrested after the Philippine government terminated peace talks with the NDF.

Aguba ruled that the arrest made by police was illegal. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS