A man was arrested after he set off a Molotov cocktail in front of GMA Network in Quezon City Tuesday.

perintendent Louise Benjie Tremor, Kamuning Police Station 10 head, identified the suspect as Lawrence Ebio, 36 of Caloocan City.

Security guards arrested Ebio after he exploded the improvised bomb in front of the television network's annex in Barangay South Triangle around 11:40 a.m.

There were no casualties. Seized from Ebio are three bottles of petrol bombs.

A network employee, who refused to be named, said the suspect first tried to enter GMA compound last November to file a complaint about illegal drugs.

“He was claiming that people involved in drugs were looking for him,” the employee said in a phone interview.

The suspect was brought to Station 10. He is facing charges for alarm and scandal and illegal possession of explosives.DMS