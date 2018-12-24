One militiaman and a member of the New People's Army were killed after communist rebels attacked a Cafgu base in Kalinga Sunday morning.

A statement by the military's Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) said around 30 rebels attacked the Ag-agama Cafgu Active Auxillary Patrol Base in Brgy Western Uma in Lubuagan, Kalinga.

"The indiscriminate attack of the NPA, while the people are preparing for coming of the Christmas season, manifests the rebel groups' disregard to the welfare and well-being of the people. Additionally, the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army) broke their own vow of unilateral ceasefire for these coming Christmas season," Major Ericson Bulosan, acting chief of the Northern Luzon Command's public information office said.

He said the 503rd Infantry Brigade are on heightened alert and are conducting combat and pursuit operations against the fleeing NPA.

Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, Nolcom commander, reminded soldiers to be more vigilant this coming holiday season, as this is when people are more vulnerable to these terrorist groups. Ella Dionisio/ DMS