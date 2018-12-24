The chief of Daraga police was relieved by Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Sunday after AKO Bicol Partylist Representative Rodel Batocabe and his security were shot dead by gunmen in a gift-giving ceremony for persons with disabilities and senior citizens in Daraga.

Senior Inspector Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said in a radio interview Superintendent Benito Dipad was replaced by Superintendent Dennis Balla.

"As per instruction by our chief PNP (Albayalde), he is removing the chief of police of Daraga from his post effective today. The new chief of police of Daraga is Superintendent Balla. This is in connection with the incident yesterday," Calubaquib said.

She said they have not received any complaints about Dipad.

"He's (Dipad) okay with it. He will help the SITG (Special Investigation Task Group) in solving the Batocabe case," she added.

Batocabe, during a gift-giving event in Barangay Burgos on Saturday, was ambushed by six suspected gunmen. He and his escort, SPO1 Orlando Diaz died.

"It's possible that six (persons) were culprits or suspect here because prior to the incident, they were three motorcycles waiting (outside the event). It turns out that the congressman and his security were shot at the same time," she said.

According to Calubaquib, Batocabe sustained four gunshots at his back while his escort sustained six gunshots at his head, chest, abdomen, and both legs.

"It is possible the suspects are walking behind them while they are going outside," she added.

Seven people were also injured.

She said the SITG will request residents who asked to have their picture taken with Batocabe for a copy to get possible links on the identity of the suspects.

Calubaquib said there are no CCTV cameras in the area. Ella Dionisio/DMS