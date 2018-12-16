Six people died while two were injured after a house built beside a wide drainage canal collapsed in Quezon City Friday night.

A Quezon City police report said the fatalities were Ryan Rigueros, Benito Anora, Nilo Manguso, Johnny Gabin, Donald Conde and Rey Diestro.

The report said at 9 pm, the six men along with two others identified as Efren Milan and Fredelito Rigueros, were drinking in the second floor of a house under renovation beside Culiat River in SItio Bathala, Barangay Bahay Toro.

Investigation showed the flooring of the two-storey house gave way, plummetting into the drainage canal causing the victims to drown.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, QC Bureau of Fire Protection and Red Cross conducted a rescue but it became a retrieval operation due to lack of light and rains.

The victims' bodies were retrieved and rushed to Quezon City General Hospital but were declared dead on arrival. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS