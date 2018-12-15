A barangay councilor was allegedly killed by his relatives over a land dispute in Romblon Thursday morning.

Superintendent Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson of the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Rombon and Palawan) police said killed was Danilo Jungay, 59, and his live-in partner Christina Ferrera, 56 years old.

Arrested suspects were Nelson Jungay, 62 years old; Raigor Jungay, 40 years old; Ramil Jungay, 36 years old; Razel Jungay and Lester Jungay, 18 years old.

"Danilo, who is the victim is the brother of Nelson. Ramil and Raigor are sons of Nelson while Razel, who still at large is the wife of Raigor and parents of 18 years old Lester," Tolentino said.

A police report said the incident happened around 6:30 am inside Jungay's residence at Barangay Magsaysay, Santa Fe in Romblon when his relatives went inside his house with bolos and firearm.

"A heated argument ensued between the suspects and the victim over the long disputed parcel of land," the police report said.

Lester rushed in front of Danilo and shot him several times before shooting his partner.

Ramil hacked Christina, causing her to die, the police report added.

The wounded suspect tried to escape but Raigor followed him and hacked him to death.

Authorities were able to arrest the suspects except Razel. They are preparing to file charges against the suspects while manhunt operation is ongoing to arrest Razel. Ella Dionisio/DMS