The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Thursday said there is no official announcement on the rehabilitation of Baguio City.

“There is still no official announcement because as I mentioned, after Boracay the next destination that was mentioned by the three cabinet secretaries is the El Nido in Palawan,” Tourism and Development Planning Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. said in a media briefing.

On where to fund the rehabilitation and for other destinations, Bengzon said it will be the same scheme used to finance the rehabilitation of Boracay.

“As in the case of Boracay, we looked at the current financial resources of DOT. We look at the resources of the two agencies, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Department of Interior and Local Government. In theory, that also be the approach also when we start looking at the financial requirements of the other destinations,” he explained.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Palawan, Bohol and other seaside and resort destination are next to be rehabilitated.

“We started with El Nido. We first met with them here in DENR last November 14, we visited them last November 28 in El Nido. We also have talked to (officials in) Panglao last November 27. The next will Siargao and Coron,” Puyat said.

Last December 11, Baguio City Mayor Mauricio Domogan on Tuesday questioned the propriety of “closing down” Baguio for rehabilitation posing problems it would bring to the city’s population.

Though Domogan admitted there are issues on Baguio’s environment, traffic and congestion “it is not as bad as Boracay”.

Domogan said measures are being done to ease the effects of urbanization. Ella Dionisio/DMS