The Philippine National Police (PNP) believes evidence of guilt against former Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Satur Ocampo and his group of human trafficking is strong.

In a radio interview on Saturday, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said: '' Yes, that is correct ( that charges against the group are strong). Our security forces were there... The arresting officers are those from the PNP and there is a complaint from the parents of the children especially those who are minors.''

''It looks like the group of former ( Bayan Muna) Partylist Representative Satur Ocampo has problems,'' added Albayalde.

Ocampo, ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro, and 16 others were charged in Tagum City,Davao del Norte Thursday for allegedly violating Republic Act No. 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking of Persons Acr 2012.

Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said Ocampo and the other accused have been given 10 days to file their respective counter affidavits to refute the allegations against them "hence due process is being accorded them."

According to the PNP, there were complaints from parents of the minors who were allegedly taken by Ocampo's group without their authority and without written documents issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr., the PNP spokesman, has said there were 14 minors who were rescued from the 29-man group of Ocampo.

Ocampo's groups' supporters have slammed the police for what they call as "trumped up" charges against them. DMS