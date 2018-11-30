Seven cops allegedly involved in a kidnapping incident surrendered on Wednesday, according to the Southern Police District (SPD).

In a police report, SPD said the seven cops who were previously named and identified by the minor suspect alias Jay, surrendered last November 28.

"PO1 Erickson Rivera was the first amongst them who surrendered to the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU)... the remaining six named PO3 Joel Lupig, PO2 Vener Guanlao, P01 Mark Jefferson Fulgencio, PO1 Jeffrey De Leon, PO2 Jayson Arrelano and PO1 Raymart Gomez voluntarily surrendered Wednesday evening to the SPD Director, Senior Superintendent Eliseo Cruz at the headquarters accompanied by their lawyers and some of their relatives," it said.

These police officers were involved in the entrapment operation for alleged robbery-extortion last November 21 reported by a certain Shelane Ligutan after her brother was arrested for reported possession of illegal drugs in Las Pi?as City.

A criminal charge for kidnap for ransom was filed against the suspects before the Cavite Regional Trial Court while administrative cases for grave misconduct were filed by the SPD.

"Likewise, the District, IAS ( Internal Affairs Service) has also started with their motu propio investigation relative to the case," it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS