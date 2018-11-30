Police said Satur Ocampo, a former Bayan Muna partylist congressman, Act Teachers Partylist Rep.France Castro and Pia Macliing-Malayao, chairperson of Katribu, were arrested Wednesday night on a charge of alleged human trafficking in Talaingod, Davao del Norte.

In a report by the Davao regional police, it said personnel of the Talaingod municipal police, Davao Norte provincial police, elements of the 56th Infantry Battalion and the municipal social welfare, rescued

14 minors transported from Sitio Igang, Brgy Palma Gil, Talaingod, towards Maco, Compostela Valley.

Police said the group which in a convoy of rented vans was led by Ocampo who was arrested during a checkpoint operation by Talaingod police implementing Oplan Dabaw Kalinaw.

The group is believed to have come from Salugpungan Learning Center.

Ocampo, one of the consultants of the National Democratic Front in its peace talks with the Philippine government, is detained at the Talaingod municipal police and criminal cases will be filed against him, police said.

The rescued minors are in the custody of the women and children police desk of Talainhod in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said Ocampo's group was a National Humanitarian Mission to provide "accessible and relevant education to indigenous peoples in Mindanao."

She said the mission was composed of Castro, Ocampo and Malayao. They went to Mindanao to assist Lumad students and teachers of Salugpungan Ta Tanu Igkanugon Community Learning School in Sitio Nasilaban, Brgy. Palma Gil in Talaingod, added Taguiwalo.

"Since last night November 28, 2018, the members of the National Humanitarian Mission and the 29 students and teachers of Lumad schools in Davao have been held by the Philippine National Police, 56th Infantry Battalion and the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office at the Talaingod Police Station in Davao del Norte," said Taguiwalo.

Members of the National Humanitarian Mission are being threatened by the PNP and the municipal social welfare office with “child abuse cases” using the anti-trafficking of children as justification, added Taguiwalo. DMS