President Rodrigo Duterte has promoted as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture the brother-in-law of presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In an appointment paper signed on November 27, Duterte named Waldo R. Carpio as Agriculture undersecretary.

Prior to his new appointment, Carpio was a DA assistant secretary.

Carpio is the brother of lawyer Mans Carpio, husband of Sara.

Duterte acted also as one of the principal sponsors during Carpio's wedding in 2016.

Duterte also promoted Aileen Lourdes Lizada, board member of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, by appointing her as commissioner of the Civil Service Commission.

Lizada's appointment paper was signed on November 9. She replaces Robert Martinez and her term will expire on February 2, 2025.

Duterte also named two members of the board of trustees of Nayong Pilipino Foundation. They were Ruth Marie I. Equipaje, replacing Alicia C. Manuel; and Cesar Aljama, succeeding Caroline Lansang, both to serve until June 30, 2019.

Duterte dismissed the NPF board of trustees, including the chairman, in August due to a controversial lease contract that the state-run agency entered into with a private firm for the establishment of a casino.

Carim Panumpang was also named as undersecretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government. Celerina Monte/DMS