まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

11月30日のまにら新聞から

Imelda withdraws from Ilocos Norte gubernatorial race, grandson replaces her

［ 116 words｜2018.11.30｜英字 ］

Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos withdrew Thursday her bid to run for governor of this province.

ANC reported that the 89-year-old Marcos' withdrawal, a family decision, was made due to health issues and her graft case.

Senior Board Member Matthew Manotoc, the son of Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, will be running for governor. Imee is running for the senate.

His opponent with be Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Farinas, said ANC.

The withdrawal came more than a week after Marcos was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan of seven counts of graft when she was governor of Metro Manila.

The Sandiganbayan granted Imelda bail of P150,000. Imelda is seeking to elevate her case before the Supreme Court. DMS