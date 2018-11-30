Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos withdrew Thursday her bid to run for governor of this province.

ANC reported that the 89-year-old Marcos' withdrawal, a family decision, was made due to health issues and her graft case.

Senior Board Member Matthew Manotoc, the son of Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, will be running for governor. Imee is running for the senate.

His opponent with be Ilocos Norte Rep. Rudy Farinas, said ANC.

The withdrawal came more than a week after Marcos was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan of seven counts of graft when she was governor of Metro Manila.

The Sandiganbayan granted Imelda bail of P150,000. Imelda is seeking to elevate her case before the Supreme Court. DMS