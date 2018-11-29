Malacañang welcomed on Wednesday the confirmation by the Commission on Appointments of Teodoro Locsin Jr.'s appointment as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Being a lawyer, the Filipino community can expect Sec. Locsin to fully advance the interests of the Philipines in the community of nations and protect the sovereignty of the State," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

He expressed belief Locsin would be able to lead the DFA in supporting President Rodrigo Duterte chart an independent foreign policy course while pro-actively looking after the welfare, protection and well-being of millions of overseas Filipino workers around the world.

Locsin replaced Alan Peter Cayetano, who quit to run for Congress in the May 2019 polls.

He served as speechwriter and press secretary of late President Corazon Aquino. He also became a representative in Makati City. Celerina Monte/DMS