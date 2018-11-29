President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Wednesday the return of Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido to Ozamiz City.

This as Duterte warned to "wipe out" the Parojinog family if they continue to threaten people in Ozamiz.

"Don't frighten me because I will choke you, if I'd be pissed off, s** of a b**** you Parojinog family, stop frightening (the people). I will wipe you from the face of the earth," he said.

Police raided in July 2017 the Parojinogs' properties in San Roque Lawis, Ozamiz, resulting to the death of Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and other members of their family due to their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

The slain mayor's daughter, Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog, was arrested after the same operation.

During the event, Duterte called up Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde to order him to reassign

Espenido to Ozamiz.

He even asked the crowd if they want the controversial cop to return, which they replied in the positive.

He said Espenido seemed "popular" in the city.

"They feel safer with Espenido...my order to Espenido is to finish this s** of a b**** clan," Duterte said, apparently referring to Parojinogs.

Espenido was responsible for the dismantling of the drug operation in Albuera, Leyte. The town's mayor, Rolando Espinosa, who was allegedly a leader of a drug syndicate, was killed inside a jail.

His son Kerwin, who was also allegedly linked in illegal drugs, has been detained and is facing charges related to illegal drugs, among others.

Espenido is currently the chief of police in Virac, Catanduanes. Celerina Monte/DMS