The Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to receive instruction from President Rodrigo Duterte about his plan to create his own "sparrow unit" to fight communist rebels.

PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said they have not yet received "special guidelines" but those who will be part of the unit will need to undergo a process.

"Well I said if the person in that area is qualified they have to undergo processing also, the normal processing to own firearms," Albayalde said in an ambush interview at Camp Karingal, Quezon City.

He said people cannot immediately have firearms just because Duterte said he will arm people.

"The firearms will be legal, licensed and they have to have the permit to carry firearms. They have to undergo the processing... I am sure it's not arbitrary to give firearms to anyone," he added.

Albayalde said the statement of Duterte may due to incidents where the victims were from Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police.

"These are isolated cases and not something to be concerned. Our government may not have national peace talks but he (Duterte) is pushing to have localized peace talks," he said.

But in compliance to Memorandum Order no. 32, he said they deployed around 127 to 132 Special Armed Forces in critical areas like Bicol, Samar and Visayas.

"As of this time, there are no directives like that but as I said, in compliance to the directive of the President we have deployed additional forces coming from the AFP and PNP especially from the SAF because these (groups) will focus on the problems in internal security," he said.

He added they still have to assess in forming that kind of unit.

On Tuesday, Duterte said he would form a "death squad" to match the sparrow units of the communist rebels.

"I will create my own sparrow (unit), they will just haunt those hanging around those people who are prospective NPAs and they will be killed," he said.

He added the death squad he would create would also help in his administration's fight against illegal drugs because "it's a national security matter." Ella Dionisio/DMS