Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the military will study a plan by President Rodrigo Duterte to put up sparrow units in its ranks

"We will study it very closely. Who will compose it, who will supervise it, who will be the targets. Who will be accountable because there is great danger of abuse or mistakes in these undercover operations," said Lorenzana Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would form a "death squad" to match the sparrow units of the

communist rebels.

In a speech at Camp Rajah Sikatuna in Carmen, Bohol, Duterte said his administration has been trying to make peace with the Communist Party of the Philippines- New People's Army-National Democratic Front but they have been killing policemen and soldiers.

"I will create my own sparrow. they will just haunt for those hanging around, those people who are prospective NPAs and they will be killed," he said.

Duterte said he will "match their (sparrow units') talent in assassinating people."

Lorenzana said operatives should not have "blanket authority" in vetting targets to prevent mistaken identification of targets. "One way to prevent this is for someone higher up to give the go-signal after careful and thorough vetting," Lorenzana said. DMS