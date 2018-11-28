Troops of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and 90th Infantry Battalion foiled improvised explosive device (IED) attacks in Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao last November 24, the military said Tuesday.

At about 5 p.m., the troops of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion responded to an unattended baggage after a concerned citizen reported he saw a cellphone with wires inside the bag.

Troops cordoned the area upon discovering unattended baggage that had a description of suspected explosive device with numbers of missed calls logged on the cellphone.

The suspected IED was detonated by the Army’s Explosive and Ordnance Division (EOD) after an hour. It was discovered the bomb was not properly rigged to the cellphone attached since it did not explode when it rang.

At around 6:45 p.m., another explosive was intercepted in Brgy Daiwan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Troops of 90th IB responded following the reported presence of explosive and cordoned the area following a search with the municipal police of Datu Odin Sinsuat that controlled traffic flow and ensured the safety of civilians and commuters passing in the area.

The Army’s EOD disrupted the explosive Recovered in the scene were one 81mm mortar

ammo and 1 water pump used as casing and shrapnel.

Major General Cirilito Sobejana, commander of 6th Infantry Division, lauded the support of the civilians in helping authorities in thwarting threats.

He also lauded the efforts of the government troops that responded in the area. DMS