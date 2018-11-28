The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday said no foul play was involved in the death of the intelligence chief of the Pasay City Police Station last Sunday.

Chief Supt. Benigno Durana Jr. in an ambush interview in Camp Crame , said the bullets that hit the back of Senior Inspector Manuel Taytayon Jr. came from the suspect's recovered gun. contrary to claims of his family.

"There is a question now as to the integrity of the operations which initially was debunked by the results of the forensic examination, ballistic examination," Durana said.

"The bullets found in the body of Senior Inspector Manuel Taytayon Jr., came from the Taurus 9mm pistol recovered from the suspect," he added.

Durana said forensic evidence would not "lie".

While Durana was answering questions, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde, National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar and Southern Police District acting director Eliseo Cruz visited the wake of Taytayon at Arnaiz Ave., Pasay City.

Albayalde said he Eleazar to conduct a thorough investigation.

"We will investigate. First, all the firearms that were used by the (operating) team during the raid were turned over for ballistics (examination) and of course we also examine the recovered firearm from the suspect," he said.

Albayalde said the bullet found in Taytayon's body came from the suspect's firearm.

He said it's human nature to seek cover when you are fired upon by the enemy after the two fatal wounds Taytayon received were in his back.

"When you are fired upon, if they shoot you first. Your instinct is to seek cover," he said. "It's not like a duel. The human nature when you hear a gunfire, the first thing you do is duck."

"Let's be clear about this, the shot... is not perpendicular. It's not 90 degrees but slanted," he said.

Albayalde said they want to investigate whether Taytayon led his team during the operations.

He also welcomed the family's action in seeking the help of the National Bureau of Investigation.

According to Albayalde, police officers involved in the operation may face criminal or administratively charges if lapses where found.

“We assured them of a fair and honest investigation,” he said.

Albayalde gave a Medal of Merit to Taytayon's family for his excellence in line of duty. Ella Dionisio/DMS