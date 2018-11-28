Ilocos Norte Rep. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos on Monday filed a "notice of appeal" requesting the Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division to transfer her case to the Supreme Court.

"Accused Imelda R. Marcos hereby files this Notice of Appeal, and requests that the records of the instant case be forwarded to the Supreme Court for further proceedings," the motion filed said.

"Other reliefs, just and equitable under the premises are likewise prayed for," it said.

Marcos was found "guilty beyond unreasonable doubt" by the anti-graft court for seven counts of graft and corruption on November 9.

Her camp filed a "motion for leave" on Nov. 12 to avail of post-conviction remedies justifying her absence during her promulgation last November 9.

On November 16, the court allowed her to post a bond amounting to P150,000 for her temporary freedom while the anti-graft court decides whether to accept the motion she filed seeking for post-conviction remedies.

Since her motion for leave of court has not been resolved, her camp said she "submits that the Decision convicting her is contrary to facts, law and jurisprudence". Ella Dionisio/DMS