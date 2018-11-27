The Philippine National Police and the ABS-CBN network on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the television series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.

"We have just concluded a meeting with the producers of Ang Probinsyano wherein we formalized the more salient points of our dialogue thru a Memorandum of Understanding that I signed with Ms. Socorro Vidanes and Mr. Roldeo T Endrinal, Business Unit Head and Head, respectively, of Dreamscape representing ABS-CBN Corporation," PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Albayalde said they hope after this incident, the series will introduce to viewers a more "true-to-life" Filipino police officers.

"Until the succeeding season of Ang Probinsyano, we hope to put all the animosity and clashing opinions behind us, and introduce to our countrymen the true-to-life Filipino police officers imbued with the finest tradition of valor, service and sacrifice for God, country and people," he said.

Under the MOU, the PNP shall continue to allow the use of PNP resources like patrol cars, venues, personnel, firearms, and other items or gadgets being used in the production of the hit series.

"Actually they really don't use everything. Most of the equipment even the mobile cars, sometimes it's not police mobile. They just place sticker but (the car) is theirs," Albayalde said.

"Sometimes they just used crew (as police officers) that's why our request is if they can use real officers so movement can be realistic. We said yes provided it will not affect their service," he added.

He reiterated the PNP supports the production team and Camp Crame is open if they want to shoot scenes in some facilities.

In terms of wearing a police uniform, the PNP chief said they will supervise the actors in how to properly wear the uniform and have a proper posture and move like a policemen.

"For example, the way you wear the uniform, posture of a policemen. Proper wear of uniform. We will look into this but with regards to the story we will not say anything about it," he said.

Albayalde said they think the management fully understands their sentiments and did not ask for any assurance on what will be the plot.

"Basically we did not ask for any assurance because we don't want to change their script. I think what we saw is they fully understood our sentiments (in the issue) and we are very thankful for that," he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano said recently he was dismayed over the show's portrayal of the PNP.

"I am dismayed on how "Ang Probinsyano" depicts the PNP organization. They are intentionally sending a wrong message to the public which is demoralizing the ranks of the PNP," A?o said.

"They even included a designation of a scalawag Chief of the PNP, and prop a group called 'Vendetta' who puts the law on their hands," he adds.

Vendetta is an armed group of civilian and former police officers, one of whom is portrayed by actor Coco Martin as 'Cardo Dalisay', which is in constant war with the "police force" as they try to attain revenge.

Ano congratulated the signing saying it's a "win-win" solution for the two organizations.

“I’m glad that both PNP and ABS-CBN have finalized the win-win solution for ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’. It is the best way to achieve a lasting solution beneficial for the show, the police force, and the viewing public,” A?o said.

The MOU signing formalized the agreements made from last week’s meeting between the DILG and PNP officials with the ABS-CBN producers to iron out the differences between the two parties. Ella Dionisio/DMS