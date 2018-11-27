Philippine National Police ( PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Monday named the cop as Senior Inspector Manuel Taytayon of the intel section of Pasay City Police Station.

"We mourn the loss of another police officer who exhibited larger-than-life human qualities when he offered the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty yesterday afternoon in Pasay City," he said.

Initial investigation disclosed that around 2:20 pm intel operatives coordinated with Police Community Precinct 6 after Taytayon received information the suspect, Marc "Nico" Delemios, was spotted at Don Carlos Revilla Village, Barangay 148, Zone 16 in Pasay City.

"As the operative arrived at the 4th floor, suspect upon seeing the lawmen fired upon the latter using his handgun, hitting PSInsp Taytayon," report said.

Although wounded, Taytayon retaliated resulting to an exchange of fire with the suspect.

Delemios died on the spot while Taytayon was brought to the hospital but declared dead-on-arrival.

Albayalde assured the family of Taytayon they will provide assistance.

"The PNP assures the orphaned family of PSInsp. Taytayon of every possible assistance within our means if only to alleviate their suffering," he said.

"The PNP will never run out of heroes because many more good men in the police service will not hesitate to go the way of PSInsp. Manuel Taytayon," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS