11月27日のまにら新聞から

Duterte to fire another undersecretary due to corruption

［ 103 words｜2018.11.27｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he would dismiss another undersecretary due to corruption.

In a speech in Davao City, Duterte reiterated his administration's campaign against corruption.

"Corruption (is) not acceptable to me," he said.

"When I go back (to Manila) I'm going to fire another undersecretary for corruption," Duterte added.

He did not mention the official whom he would fire.

Last week, Duterte fired Housing Urban Development Coordinating Council Secretary-General Falconi Millar following complaint he allegedly tried to extort money from a company involved in one of the agency's projects.

Millar, however, claimed he was a victim of a demolition job. Celerina Monte/DMS