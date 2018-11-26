The Philippine National Police (PNP) is set to deploy Special Action Force (SAF) to Samar, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and the Bicol Region in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to suppress lawless violence.

PNP Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr. said in a radio interview that a company or at least 100 SAF troopers will be assigned in each of those places mentioned in Memorandum Order No. 32, which Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, recently issued.

"This is based on the directive issued by the Directorate for Operation which follows Chief PNP Director Oscar Albayalde's orders. There is an ongoing security assessment being conducted to ensure or to establish the level of threat, intensities and strength in those areas so we can appropriate the counter measures, response, number of company, and the skills and abilities of the troops that we need to deploy," Durana said.

He explained that since there are still ongoing talks between the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the estimated number of troopers to be deployed could still change depending on the result of their security assessment.

The memorandum, which was implemented due to"number of sporadic acts of violence" in the cited areas, is not only for the election but also to implement stronger security in addressing the possible threats from rebels - especially on the anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on December 26, Durana said.

He noted that the CPP usually marks its anniversary by sowing terror and violence in the country to project that it is still has strength.

The New People's Army is the armed wing of the CPP-National Democratic Front.

Durana downplayed the NPA's strength, saying that its number has been diminishing.

He also accused the Maoist group of attempting "to twist the arm of the President to engage them once again, to resume the peace talks, but we know that this is an old trick that no longer works."

The spokesman said the PNP does not see honesty and sincerity from the CPP-NPA-NDF in pursuing the peace talks with the government.

Durana also said that based on their initial assessment, there were indications that the four areas mentioned in the memorandum could be included in the final list of election hotspots during the May 2019 midterm polls. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS