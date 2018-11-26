The Philippine Coast Guard and the Japanese Coast Guard conducted on Sunday anti-piracy and anti-hijacking drills off Cavite.

The PCG deployed Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas Suluan (Multi-Role Response Vessel 4406) and BRP Panglao (FPB 2401), while JCG dispatched its patrol vessel "Echigo" (PHL08) with helicopter Sikorsky S76D (JA916A) on board as the responding units. BRP Boracay (Fast Patrol Boat 2402) was also used in the exercises held at Sangley Point, Cavite City.

"The first purpose of this activity is to conduct exercise regarding piracy measures (as well as) to implement law and enforcement activities. The second is to further strengthen the relations between the PCG and JCG," JCG Vice Admiral Takahiro Okushima said in a press conference after the drills.

This was the 4th time that the two coast guards conducted maritime exercises.

PCG Spokesperson Armando Balilo underscored the importance of having such activities with Japan, as well as with the other countries, in addressing cases of piracy, particularly in Southern Mindanao.

"We cannot let operations of international shipping companies (in Southern Mindanao) to be hampered since these are ships going to Australia, China, Korea, Japan that carry raw materials," Balilo said.

With the joint activities, he said there have been no reported cases of piracy in the Philippine waters for the past eight months.

Echigo arrived in Manila on November 23 following the communication exercise with the PCG conducted on November 21 off Basilan Strait.

Okushima expressed satisfaction with the result of their activities in the country.

He said they are currently in the process of planning for future joint exercises with their Filipino counterpart.

"We're thinking of coming up with fifth activity," he said.

After the Cavite exercises, the Japanese vessel would return to its mother port located in Niigata Center, Hokuriku Region in the northwestern part of Honshu. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS