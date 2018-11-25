The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday found boxes of suspected improvised explosive device (IED) inside a house of a retired cop in Northern Samar.

A report from PCG Action Center on Saturday said around 8 am personnel from PCG K9 and Philippine National Police- Explosive Ordinance

Division (PNP-EOD) conducted paneling operations in the residence of a certain retired PO2 Dario Ayes at Barangay Bobolusan, Laoang after receiving report he has some explosives.

Authorities proceeded to the barangay to investigate on an explosion last November 22 that resulted in the death of Romeo Inosentes and

Norberto Solana Jr, residents of San Antonio, Northern Samar and wounding of a certain Jun Jun Donato and Nilo Cuanico, residents of Poblacion Lope de Vega, Northern Samar.

"The team proceeded to Purok 3 Brgy. Bobolosan in Laoang municipality due to report that other IED's being owned also by a certain PO2 Dario Bolanda Ayes PNP (Ret.) are being concealed at the boat construction site," the report said.

During the paneling, four green boxes resulted in a positive reaction from one of the Coast Guard working dogs.

The PNP-EOD discovered that the boxes had 240 pieces of tetryl booster without blasting caps. They turned the boxes over to Northern Samar Police Provincial Office for safekeeping.

Ayes was apprehended and under the custody of the police provincial office for inquest. Ella Dionisio/DMS