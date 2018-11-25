The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Friday said they will continue to be strict on banning policemen on going to casinos.

"The PNP will continue to strictly implement existing regulations that prohibit PNP personnel inside casinos, gambling establishments and places of ill-repute," said Chief Supt. Benigno Durana, PNP spokesperson, said in a statement.

"As workers in government, PNP personnel are governed by the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials under Republic Act 6719 that prescribe a set norms that promote a high standard of ethics in public service," he added.

The statement came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered policemen to stop being around Paranaque City if they are not assigned there saying "low life in the society" can be found in the casinos there.

"I'd like to announce, all policemen there to go away (in that area). It?s crawling with users, kidnappers. Better go away, all law enforcement should not- I do not want even a police car there," Duterte said in his speech in Cavite last Thusday.

He believed the only reason for a cop to be in the casino if they were not assigned there is to commit a crime.

"What's your business? If you violate my order, I will dismiss you from the service. That?s an order because you are there to commit a crime," he said.

Duterte threatened to send Army Rangers to patrol in Roxas Boulevard.

"One more policeman there, an incident and I will call the rangers to come down and patrol the whole of Dewey (Roxas) Boulevard," he said.

PNP said Presidential Decrees 1067-B and 1869, which created the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor), forbids government officials, members of uniformed services, students and minors from gambling in casinos.

Memorandum Circular 6, signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in 2016, restated the ban. Ella Dionisio/DMS