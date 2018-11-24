Tropical depression "Samuel" turned into a tropical storm as it left the Philippine area of responsibility, Thursday evening.

According to the 8pm bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), "Samuel" officially left the Philippine area of responsibility with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

It was last seen 700 kilometers west of southern Luzon outside the Philippine area of responsibility. One person has been reported dead from "Samuel", officials said.

"Samuel" is heading towards south Vietnam, moving at 15 kilometers per hour. It is now known as tropical storm "Usagi."

It is expected to hit Vietnam this weekend. "Samuel" is the 19th tropical cyclone that entered the PAR for 2018. DMS