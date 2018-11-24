A family of three were allegedly shot dead by a police officer in Barangay Pag Asa, Quezon City, Friday morning.

According to initial report by the Masambong Police, Romeo Catalan, Christine dela Pena, and a 10 year old Romeo dela Pena were asleep inside their house when they were shot in the head.

The suspect, who is still at large, was identified as PO3 Jerry Antonio, assigned at the Caloocan Police District.

Witnesses said at around 12:30 am, Antonio was seen looking for the victims' house. Then, they heard several gunshots. The suspect reportedly asked the witnesses if they recognized him before escaping from the crime scene.

PO2 Ronald Pelicano of the Masambong Police said a long-standing conflict between victims and suspect might be the possible motive for the killing.

"There are existing police reports filed by the victims before against the suspect," Pelicano said. "There might also be a pending case filed in the court."

The victims have previously filed a case of grave threat in relation to RA 7610 or the Anti Child Abuse Law against Antonio. The suspect has allegedly threatened the victims several times.

The police are conducting manhunt operations against the suspect, who according to an initial report, fled on foot.

Antonio will be charged with multiple homicide once the arrest warrant has been issued, police said. DMS