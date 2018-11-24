Authorities on Thursday evening found a dismembered body parts of a Chinese national inside a condominium unit in Makati City, police said.

A police report from the Southern Police District said the victim was Wang Yalei, 26 years old and temporarily residing at The Lerato Residence Tower 1 in Malugay Street, Barangay Bel-Air.

Suspects were Chinese nationals Zhang Chuning, 22 y/o, a certain Zhang Cha Quan, Wang Xue and Zhang Yi Xi, the police report said.

Am initial report said authorities discovered the body around 5:45 pm after utility staff of the condominium reported they found a knife and bag covered in blood inside a garbage bin.

"The knife and bag were left in the garbage bin and that was (what) the utility found in the ground floor. It became the basis for them to check the CCTv footage per floor and on the 11th floor they saw the female suspect who dropped the knife," National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said in an interview with reporters.

Eleazar said security personnel of the condominium asked for assistance after seeing a luggage bag covered in blood inside the toilet. Responding officers found chopped body parts placed in four bags.

"They found the four Chinese national, three female and one male inside ( the condominium). And there are also one big luggage, three small bags where they placed the different parts of the suspects," he said.

He said the victim and one of the suspects allegedly had an argument where Yalei tried to stab Zhang Chuning but the latter dodged the attack.

"The knife used by the victim is the same with what the suspect used in stabbing her multiple time that eventually resulted to her death," Eleazar said.

The suspect called her other companion to chop the victim's body and placed it in different bags.

Suspects are now under the custody of Makati City police station and will face murder charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS